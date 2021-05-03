This Made Flying Absolute Hell but It’s About to Change
For forty years, flying in America suited airlines but created a new hell for passengers. That system is now under attack and it’s about time.
America’s airlines have had a good pandemic.
Early forecasts that they might not survive the drastic curtailment of air travel following lockdowns were wrong. Certainly, the impact was serious. But a year after air traffic suddenly and drastically plummeted it’s a very different outlook.
Domestic air travel has recovered far faster than anyone dared to predict. It was up by 20 percent in March.