The MLILY Mattress Makes the Most of the 2,482 Hours You Spend Asleep Each Year

I’ve always been a terrible sleeper – better part of an hour tossing and turning before I nod off, awake once or twice nightly, often up with the dawn kind of sleeper – so to say that I sleep pretty well on our new MLILY Fusion mattress is kind of like saying “Nice effort!” to an athlete who just won Olympic gold.

Yes, MLILY mattresses are expensive — to say it’s worth the price is a heck of an understatement. But based on the 6.8 hours of sleep the average American gets these days, that’s 2,482 hours you can count on spending asleep atop one, not to mention the waking time, too. Plus, it’s pretty easy to appreciate exactly what you’re paying for.

These mattresses have six layers, including three different types of foam, a cooling gel layer, a moisture-wicking bamboo layer, and 1,000 individually encased coils. The result is a dynamic surface that constantly readjusts to your body as you move (which you’ll be doing less) and creates custom comfort for any body type. And that’s true whether you’re a back sleeper, stomach sleeper, side sleeper, or a just-keep-flopping-around-until-something-works (like I am) sleeper.

Less flopping around before nodding off has been great. Getting actually restorative sleep? Also great. Waking up without backaches? Same story. And the fact the we got our MLILY in a box delivered to our door and that its setup consists of cutting open a plastic bag? Well, you can see the trend here. | Get it on Amazon >

