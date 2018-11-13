This Memory Foam Pillow Stays Cool, Sans Flip

Bear Mattress may seem like another internet mattress company, but their Pillow features a special fabric that keeps your sleep cool and comfortable, which all the others cannot say.

Is it just a gimmick? I thought so at first, but it really does stay cool while you’re laying there and it contours to your head, without getting too mushy or flat. The breathable, Loft-X Foam keeps its, well, loft and the dual mesh fabric ends promote airflow, even on the hottest, muggiest nights.

The Bear Pillow is $95 for Queen $115 for a King, and is also made for any kind of sleeper, from stomach to side to back or any which way you contort your body that feels comfortable. It contours to your messy sleep habits in a way normal memory foam pillows fail to do, and the fact that it feels like the cool side of the pillow the entire time you have your head on it feels like sleeping on science fiction.

