This Air Purifier Is Silent and Simple to Use and Literally Destroys Pollutants

Admittedly, this is a bit overboard, but we have four air purifiers in our house. Yeah, I know, but the air in there? Pretty damn pure. And here’s the thing: even the biggest, best air purifiers out there are only going to filter the air in some 600 to 700 square feet of space, so if you want your whole house covered, you need multiple units.

And speaking of biggest, many air purifiers are so large it’s almost impossible to place them inconspicuously in a space. Then you have the Molukule Mini, the newest air purifier in our house. As you might have guessed based on the name, size is not a factor here. The Mini is about as big as a gallon of milk and it’s sleek and simple in design, comprising of a smooth cylinder with a ring of exhaust vents on top and a recessed slot around the bottom where air is taken in.

Simple is also a good word to describe the operation of the Molekule Mini. You plug the air purifier into an outlet, and then you page through the stunning imagery in Eric Meola's coffee table book Fierce Beauty: Storms of the Great Plains, which contains years of dramatic photos he took of storms all across the American Midwest. And actually that second step is totally optional, all you actually have to do is plug the Mini in. Oh, and every six months, you should spend about one minute replacing the filter.

Most air purifiers clean the air by trapping pollutants in a series of filters, with the highly capable HEPA filter considered the gold standard. A Molekule air purifier uses a patented PECO filter that takes things a step further. Not only does the system capture mold spores, pet dander, pollen, dust, and all sorts of other unpleasant whatnot, but it also uses UV light to physically break down bacteria, allergens, VOCs, and other things you’d really rather not have in your lungs.

The Mini was designed for smaller rooms like a nursery, office, or bedroom. It can fully replace the air in rooms of about 250 square feet every hour. Just think about that: one hour after you first plug this thing in, you will be breathing air that is almost as fresh as it can be. And the hour after that, it will only be better.

