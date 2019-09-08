Your Feet Will Thank You if You Shop This Huge Nordstrom Rack Fall-Ready Shoe Sale

Don’t look now, but fall is peaking its auburn head around the corner, whispering, “I’m coming,” in an endearing (and not creepy) way. This means boots and sweaters and scarves and oh my god how did it get so cold all of a sudden? Nordstrom Rack is here to help you get prepared for all the weather anomalies that fall tends to throw at us with a huge sale on boots to keep your feet dry, sneakers to keep you looking cool, and ballet flats to keep your style en pointe on point.

If you need a pair of boots that’ll look good with anything you pair them with, plus ave you from wet socks, opt for the Teva (yes, that Teva) De La Vina Dos Shorty Waterproof Lace-Up Boot. On sale for $75 (50% off), these come in two different colorways and give you endless opportunities to tell people that your shoes are actually waterproof. Or if you want something a bit more substantial, pick up the Rebecca Minkoff Jaylin Faux Shearling Cuff Hiking Boot, down to $120 (47% off). These are the boots that will say, “I could trek through the Andes in these, if I wanted to, that is.” Guys can get in on the fun, as well, with a pair of Thorogood Janesville Leather Boots for $170 (42% off). These chunky lace-ups have a moc toe that is the perfect option for a casual-yet-put-together look. There are so many options to look through, so get to stepping. | Shop at Nordstrom Rack >

