The Bug Shield Blanket from Outer Is Infused with an Odorless Insecticide

Scouting Report: The Outer Bug Shield Blanket has been infused with bug-killing technology that's not only odorless but skin-safe. The blankets are soft, durable, and will keep you safe from itchy bug bites.

A blanket that keeps bugs away? How is that even possible? Well, a lot is possible in 2021. But the traditional ways of repelling insects — the kinds that involve a strong smell to deter them from coming close — are nowhere to be found in this soft, snuggle, handsome blanket. Instead, this blanket is a stone-cold killer, laced with skin-safe insecticide to keep bugs away (as the “cide” suffix there tells you, this means it kills them). So if you’re opposed to killing mosquitoes, ticks, fleas, and the like, then this isn’t the blanket you’re looking for.

But just remember this before you go: that mosquito, tick, or flea wouldn’t hesitate for one second to take you and your whole family down if it had the chance, not after the hell it’s seen in its days. Probably.

Anyway, assuming you’re OK with a blanket that repels bugs thanks to an infusion of permethrin, and assuming you hate bug bites, then this is definitely the blanket you need. Ah, but what is permethrin? Let’s leave it to the Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services of a state that knows a thing or two about insects, Florida: “Permethrin is a pyrethroid insecticide that is similar to the natural insecticide, pyrethrum…. Permethrin and other pyrethroids work by overexciting the nervous system of insects, eventually causing the insect to die.”

An insect that ingests or even comes into contact with the stuff will soon expire and will be rendered incapable of biting you, your kids, or your pets even faster. As for people and pets coming into contact with these blankets, there is no known risk from the insecticide, not even on a superficial level – the blankets are certified as hypoallergenic, with “No Allergy Potential.”

And to answer a question many are surely asking, all this comes without odor. Seriously. I just physically jammed my nose into the fabric of a Pinstripe Bug Shield Blanket and inhaled deeply, and no scent. At all.

Which leads us beyond the bug-repelling (well, killing) of it all and on to the blankets themselves. They come, at present, in three designs, each of which is understated and classic in styling: an orange and blue pinstripe on gray and white, a tan-heavy plaid, and a houndstooth pattern. The blankets themselves are 50” by 60”, which is perfect for curling up on an outdoor couch, wrapping around yourself by the fire pit, or for a couple to share on the beach, though a bit small for the whole fam. (You can always buy two, though.)

The fabric is soft and light, perfect for use on cool evenings or as a layer on chilly winter days, and it’s made from 100% recycled polyester, so there’s that feel-good, earth-friendly factor, too. And while the blankets will last for years even with regular washings, do note that the efficacy of the insecticide is only rated for 25 wash cycles (and never dry clean the blanket, not that you would), but when you think about how often you wash a blanket anyway, that’s years of bug-killing service to be expected.

