I Can’t Stop Wearing This Universal Threads Twill Parka From Target

Strolling through Target in search of diapers and feeling determined not to be distracted, I ended up happening upon something I absolutely did not need but knew I had to have (as one does in Target). As I walked past the racks of women’s clothing, trying (and failing) to divert my eyes, I glanced at an army green Universal Threads parka coat and stopped in my tracks. Ten minutes later, it was mine, and I’ve barely stopped wearing it since.

The Universal Threads Twill Parka, which comes in an orangey Rust color as well as the army green Olive, is a pretty perfect, classic winter jacket. Long and cozy (on my petite frame, it nearly hits my knees), it’s roomy enough to be worn over the bulkiest sweaters you own (it’s worth noting that it does run a little big). The cotton material keeps it casual and warm without leaving you feeling overheated, and it’s actually a great option for days when it’s lightly snowing or raining—it holds up well against wet, windy weather. The inside is lined with taffeta, which makes it soft and comfortable, despite the utility jacket look it has.

The large hood attached is great for those windy winter days when you need a little extra warmth, and the faux fur outer lining makes it fun, but it’s also detachable if it’s not your thing. The inside of the hood is also lined in soft faux fur, which feels weirdly nice on your head and neck. One of the best things about this coat is the extra-large pockets on the front—they’re deep and hold everything you’d want to stuff in a pocket.

One of my biggest pet peeves with winter coats is usually that when they’re fitted, they can be uncomfortable when layering over other heavy winter clothes. But this one is more loose-fitting, almost A-line, which makes it a great layering coat. The buttons down the front also look good whether the coat is closed or left open, but there’s a zipper down the front as well, so you have a few options there. I wore it open during crisp fall days, and have been wearing it all zippered up throughout the winter.

All of that, and this coat comes in at around $60, which is an amazing value for a winter parka that keeps you all covered up, warm, and dry even on the most miserable days. Is anyone surprised that Target got it right yet again?

Universal Threads Women's Twill Parka

