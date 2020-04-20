Instead of Pouring Your Coffee Down the Drain, Pour It Into This Pitcher, and Make Iced Coffee in a Snap

I love a good cup of coffee. But I am also lazy. In the morning and just in general. I am someone who will, for example, do a pour over, but I also opt for a Keurig cup (reusable, though!) or a french press because of their convenience. But making a batch of cold brew, while actually surprisingly simple, takes hours, and I don't know, there’s something that has for the most part, kept me at bay. Don’t get me wrong, I love iced coffee, and with it being just about the right time for it, I’m so glad to have found this solution.

The Coldwave Beverage Chiller doesn’t make cold brew, to clarify, but it does make an excellent, undiluted, and strong cup of iced coffee in under two minutes. It’s basically a pitcher that is designed to fit snugly in your fridge. Sure, it’s BPA free, but what really makes it impressive is the freezer insert. You keep the insert in your freezer, like an ice pack, then pour up to 16 oz of coffee (or any liquid) into the pitcher, put the insert in, and in about 90 seconds, you’ll have iced coffee. Because you didn’t use ice though, your coffee will stay strong.

I like to use mine with the dregs of my coffee. I feel like I never finish a cup of coffee, even if I am using an insulated mug. Now, instead of microwaving it to reheat it (don’t do that, it makes coffee taste extra bitter), I pour it into my Coldwave Beverage Chiller. I can have iced coffee in a minute if I want it, or, in a few hours, when I need another boost. And what’s excellent about this, is it works just as well with any other beverage. Say you just got a bottle of wine, but don’t have time to throw it in the fridge. Just pour some in this pitcher. My beverages have never been so cold, and making iced coffee has never been easier, either.

The Coldwave Beverage Chiller Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

