This Retro-Style Bluetooth Speaker Also Helps You Sleep

Most smart speakers have sterile aesthetics and do little more than play music. The designers behind TIVOO had a different agenda: to create a smart speaker, with fun designs, creative features, and sleep aid technology.

Connect the speaker to the associated app, then remix your favorite tracks with the DJ mixer tool and play your creations with the Bluetooth 5.0 speaker. Design and display your own pixel art on the 16x16 LED screen. At bedtime, turn on the HQ wave audio tracks and melatonin-inducing lighting displays to help you get to sleep. Wake up to your customized alarm sounds.

TIVOO will usually cost you about $100 but is currently on sale for just $79.

