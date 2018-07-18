This Robust Charging Cable Can Stand Up to Any Rough Treatment Without Breaking Down

We’re hard on our iPhone charger cables. We bend them, wrap them into knots, and let our kittens use them as chew toys, even though they’re expensive and annoying to replace. Finally, there’s a charger that can stand up to our rough treatment: the Syncwire UNBREAKcable.

Constructed with a tinplate interior, a TPE jacket exterior, and wrapped internal wires, this cord is effectively immune to friction or fraying. As proof of its complete indestructibility, this wire is guaranteed to hold over 30,000 cycles of 90-degree bend tests and up to 275 lbs, making it 30 times stronger than standard cables. It's Apple MFi-Certified and has a built-in 8-pin connector that delivers fast data transfer, syncing, and of course, charging. Get one today for only $10.99 — marked down from the original cost of $18.99.

