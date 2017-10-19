This School Therapy Dog Got a Photo In the Yearbook. He Is Perfect.

This week in viral pup news.

An Ohio school’s therapy dog has received a photo for the 2017–2018 yearbook. And it is amazing.

The revelation was made when the pup’s owner posted the snapshot on Twitter writing: “oh my god. my mom got my dog a school picture because he’s a therapy dog at her school [sic].” Jaxon finished the tweet with a “face-palm” emoji.

Why Jaxon felt the need to face-palm is unknown because his canine looked very dapper with his bow tie.

According to KSAT.com, the dog’s name is Bird and is a Labrador-Beagle mix.

Bird is the therapy animal at a school for children with autism and special needs. He goes to school every day with Jaxon’s mother, Dana, to help keep the classroom calm. The children also get to play with Bird as a reward for good behavior.

Dana wanted Bird to be in the yearbook because of all he does for the school. Plus, the pink bow tie adds an air of professionalism to him.