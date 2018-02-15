This Self-Cleaning Fish Tank Will Actually Save You Money

If you want to a pet without the responsibility of walking, playing with, or generally paying attention to an adorable dog (or cat, if you’re into that), then you might be a fish person. Even though they're content with just a sprinkle of pellets for dinner and not much attention beyond that, they still require some nurturing when it comes to tank maintenance. If you want an easy way to take care of your scaly friends — and you will — then check out this EcoQube C Aquarium.

The worst part about owning fish (other than the fact that they occasionally eat their own offspring, but we'll save that for later) is definitely cleaning the tank. It's actually harder than you think it is: fish require a certain amount of clean water to healthily live, and to echo a certain children's book, everybody poops. So imagine siphoning out gallons of gross-smelling water — without spilling it all over the room that you keep your fish in.

EcoQube makes the whole process way easier: it uses the root system of plants in order to naturally clean your tank. It's actually the same system good old Mother Nature uses for lakes and ponds lined with reeds and trees: the fish poop acts as a natural fertilizer for the roots, and the roots as a filtration for the water in the tank. And rather than actively cleaning the tank, all you have to do is sit back and let the plants absorb the nitrogen. Plus, you'll grow plants like mint and basil, which smell delicious and look pretty. (Just don't eat them.) It's like having a little ecosystem right in your home.

It's also the only aquarium out there that'll save you money. Little known fact: aquariums are really, really expensive to maintain. Not only are they an expensive buy, you usually need to spend money on filters and other equipment to keep it running. The EcoQube C Aquarium can save you $250 a year on filters, and 50% less energy than a typical aquarium — meaning you save money on your electric bill and water.

Usually, the EcoQube C Aquarium is $169.99, but you can get it now for $89.99, which is 47% off.

