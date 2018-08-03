This Shark Tank Favorite is Mechanically Engineered To Prevent Your Heels from Sinking Into Grass

When it comes to high heels, aesthetics win over function every time. A formal garden party on a grassy field? Definitely. Partying at a club where it’s too packed to sit? For sure. Standing all day watching the Pride Parade? No question, heels every time. Protect your feet and heels with the Solemates High Heeler Protectors, a discreet add-on which clip to the bottom of your high heel, protecting your expensive shoes from wear and tear. Mechanically engineered to prevent your heels from sinking into the grass, these heel protectors also discreetly increase the circumference of your high heel, helping you walk with more stability.

These Shark Tank favorites come in three sizes: narrow, classic and wide. You can pick them up $25 — and just to complete the comfort of your step, minimize skin friction to prevent blisters with the Solemates Blister Blocker. Get a 2-pack now for $24, a dollar off the usual price.

