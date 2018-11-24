This Smart Notebook is Erasable and Reusable

It seems like no one these days enjoys the experience of pen to paper, but those that do, really do. And the next step for notebooks to come into the 21st century is to be turned into tablets, but what about the people that want an innovation to the pen and paper? That's where the Rocketbook come in. This durable, erasable notebook is what happens when innovation and problem solving enter the ring. It easily erases with a damp cloth, and can import photos of notes and drawings straight to an app on your phone. No more flipping through old notebooks to find that paragraph you wrote down six months ago, and no more wasting paper on mindless doodling. The best part is it's only $21.79 as an early Cyber Monday discount.

