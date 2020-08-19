Can a Stainless Steel Bar Soap Actually Remove Stinky Odors From Your Hands?

If everyone supposedly has a hidden gift or talent, I guess mine is having a fairly strong sense of smell. Yep, this means I’m the girl to call if you need help with perfume (or wine) shopping, as I can accurately identify those hard-to-catch aromatic notes from top to base. However, having a keen sense of smell also means I'm cursed with hypersensitivity to the more dreadful odors you can’t exactly go noseblind too. These include lingering garbage smells, kitchen sink build up, and especially food smells on my hands that are supposed to come off with soap, but rarely do.

Alas, thankfully, a solution to this nauseating problem isn’t out of reach, as once I got my hands on the Ropto stainless steel bar soap, I could finally breathe a sigh of relief from my nostrils again. Let me explain how it works: while this stainless steel bar soap does look like a novelty bar that you never use, it’s important to keep in mind that this one is made of stainless steel and not soap. This means it does not lather, isn’t scented, or and won’t transfer a sticky residue onto your fingers.

Instead, you simply rub the bar on your hands and fingers underneath cold water each time you cook something odorous. This makes it great for tackling the strongest of kitchen odors, as I found that even the stinkiest salmon, garlic, and onions couldn’t stand a chance against this bad boy. Even the strong stench cat food, which normally has me holding my nose (sorry, Chloe), goes away quickly after using the bar, making it a kitchen staple that has rightfully earned its place in my kitchen.

Though, not all stenches are created equal. Traces of strong peppermint essential oil, for example, were still on my hands after using a good amount on my fingertips. Similarly, it doesn’t do much against bleach, as I wasn't able to remove the scent bleach on my hands after cleaning the bathroom sink without gloves.

Is this the life-saving odor you’ve been waiting a lifetime for? In my opinion, yes, especially if you are blessed and cursed with a highly-reactive nose like mine. Besides, it’ll never run out, providing you with a product you can probably keep forever.

