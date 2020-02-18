The Jak Snow Magic Spray Isn’t an Exaggeration. It Magically Makes Your Shoes Waterproof

Have you ever seen those videos of people dumping soda or spraying mustard all over white T-shirts with no consequence? I used to think that experience was relegated to Instagram ads, but after watching a video of one of my favorite shoe brands doing that with their shoes, I was intrigued. I watched as someone poured water onto suede clogs where it just beaded up and slid off after being sprayed with Jak Snow Magic Spray.

Magic Spray is a non-toxic, eco-friendly water-repellent solution that keeps suede, leather, and nubuck safe from getting wet. Without getting too technical, it creates a waterproof bond on top of the material and keeps it from becoming damaged from liquid, oils, and even the sun.

The application was really easy, though my anxieties over ruining a new pair of shoes didn’t really subside until I was done. You just spray the entire shoe and use a soft brush (I used a free toothbrush I got from my dentist) to help bond the spray to the suede. Do that twice and then wait 24 hours before testing it out.

I’m not a huge fan of rain boots and tend to just deal with the consequences of wearing non-waterproof shoes out in the rain (I can’t always wear my Allbirds or Blundstones). But with this spray, I can wear some of my favorite shoes that happen to be suede, even if there’s a sudden downpour. It gives me more freedom with my footwear, so I’m not sacrificing my style because of a little rain.

Jak Snow Magic Spray Buy on Amazon $ 15

