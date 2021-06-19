Yes, Black Women, They Do Make Sunscreen For Us

Scouting Report: I can keep my skin safe all summer with a lightweight SPF 30 made for women of color.

I have always hated sunscreen. Slathering it over my skin before a day at the beach or the park always leaves me covered in an ashy, gray film. I grew up believing that the melanin in my caramel-colored skin was all I needed to protect me from the sun. After all, Black don't crack, right? It would be several years before I learned that Black immunity to skin cancer was nothing more than an urban legend.

Although there are fewer cases of skin cancer in the Black community, Blacks are more likely to die from the disease. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, Blacks have an estimated 5-year melanoma survival rate of 67 percent compared to 92 percent for Whites. It's just as important for people of color to protect their skin from the sun's dangerous UVA and UVB rays that can cause hyperpigmentation, premature signs of aging, and skin cancer.

After being disappointed by a mixed bag of drugstore and high-end brands, I was thrilled to find Black Girl Sunscreen, a broad-spectrum sunscreen created with melanated mamas in mind. This SPF 30 protects my skin from UVA and UVB rays and doesn't leave behind the gross white film that makes me cringe.

Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30

If a sunscreen made for women of color isn't exciting enough, Black Girl Sunscreen is also an environmentally-friendly brand that is both vegan and cruelty-free. It leaves out all of the harmful chemicals and parabens that may absorb into the bloodstream. Instead, it’s made with an all-natural recipe that is safe for most skin types. And it's loaded with naturally moisturizing ingredients like avocado and jojoba oil, which feel amazing on my skin.

Black Girl Sunscreen (which is sold at Target as well) is light enough to use on the face and body before heading out into the sun every day. But don’t let the name fool you, it's great for guys and White people too. These days I never leave home without applying a layer of Black Girl Sunscreen. And after a few hours in the sun, I'm relieved to see that I look more like a bronzed goddess than a glazed cinnamon roll.

