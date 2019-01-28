This Tiny Wireless Charger Comes With Its Own Stand That Folds Completely Flat

One of the best parts about wireless charging stands is not having to fumble with wires when you want to stand your phone upright on your desk. The only issue is that most of these chargers aren't exactly travel-friendly, except when it comes to the Ziistle Triangle Foldable Wireless Charger.

The Ziistle is a portable, packable wireless charger that comes with its own stand that folds completely flat in milliseconds. Each charger is equipped with a Qi-enabled wireless charging disc that velcro's itself into three different positions within the foldable holder: portrait mode perfect for keeping on a desk at eye level, landscape mode to watch videos, and drop mode which is made to be right below you on a side or coffee table.

The actual charging module itself is only 3.6mm thick (the smallest of its kind on the market), so it can be easily tucked into a bag or briefcase, and when folded flat, the holder is only as thick as an iPhone X.

Because of its small stature, you may think it won't give you power quickly, but with a 10W output, your phone won't be out of juice for long. Plus, you'll never have to sacrifice the ergonomic nature of a phone stand when traveling with the Ziistle.

