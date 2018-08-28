This Top Electric Toothbrush Is On A Rare Sale For Under $50

Even if flossing is a lost cause, your brushing routine could be drastically improved by simply upgrading to the latest dental technology. And while electric toothbrushes with this level of technology usually cost up to $200, the Aquasonic Black Series Toothbrush is currently on sale for $39.99. Apart from deep cleaning at 400,000 VPN motor speeds (a lot more efficient than completely manual brushing), the brush also features specific modes for whitening, massaging, and de-staining your teeth. It simultaneously works to improve your gum health — and has shown improvements in as little as one week.

For the perpetual traveler, it comes with a nice travel case that easily packs away — and its sleek appearance compliments any bathroom decor if you prefer to leave it on display. This brush usually goes for $189.99, so if you're looking to impress your dentist (and keep your bill down), be sure to grab it now for $39.99.

