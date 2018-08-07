This Water Filtration Vacuum Can Drastically Reduce Household Allergens

For decades, we’ve had to purchase separate cleaning devices to separately handle wet and dry messes. Constructed with an innovative, cyclonic water filtration system, the Kalorik Blue Pure Air Water Filtration Vacuum doesn't just suck up dry debris, but it can also take care of wet messes like accidental spills.

It saves your fingers from cuts when a party guest drops a full wine glass. The Blue Pure Air sucks in pollen, dust, and other irritants with the built-in water chamber, keeping your air allergen free. The bagless design means cleaning is as easy as dumping used water down the toilet. The 4-caster wheel caddy design helps you maneuver it with ease, and the extra motor gasket drastically reduces the noise level.

Get this water filtration vacuum on sale now for $114.99 — marked down from the usual price of $149.99.

