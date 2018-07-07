This Weekender Bag That Comes With A Built-In Device Charger is More Than Half Off Today

Whether you’re jetting off to a destination wedding or packing for a business trip, you don’t have to stress about your phone running out of battery. The 1Voice Weekender Garment Bag contains a built-in 10,000mAh lithium-polymer phone and device charger. If you're low on battery, just plug your devices right into your bag and keep moving.

You can restore any standard smartphone’s battery power to 100% on a single charge of this bag. Not only is it spacious enough to hold all of your clothes for a weekend getaway, but it has a specialized compartment to protect your suit or dress.

The 1Voice Weekender Garment Bag With Built In-Battery normally costs for about $170 but Daily Beast readers can get it in the shop today for $79.99, more than half off.

