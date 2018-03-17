This Weighted Blanket Is Proven to Reduce Stress And Anxiety

According to the CDC, an astounding 83.6 million Americans suffer from sleep deprivation — and because of this, the sleep aid industry is on the rise. Weighted blankets, like the Gravis Weighted Blanket, are among the most comfortable of these innovations. Made from high-quality cotton and weighted with glass pellets, this therapeutic blanket is specifically engineered to create a cocoon-like environment while you're sleeping. It simulates deep touch pressure and distributes it evenly across the body, a method proven decrease stress and anxiety. It also increases serotonin and melatonin levels, improving your mood and regulating sleep. Despite being significantly heavier than most blankets (about 10% of your body weight), it's not a pain to clean as it is completely machine washable. The Gravis Weighted Blanket is usually $259.99, but you can get it now for $207.99. Save an additional 10% when using code MADMARCH10 at checkout.

