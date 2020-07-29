I’ve Finally Found a Comfortable EverydayBodysuit (That’s Also Adjustable)

Bodysuits can be the best thing to happen to you while getting dressed. With one piece of clothing, you have a sleek top that can be paired with myriad options. For me, they’ve been so hit or miss that I had almost given up on them, until Yummie let me try out their Ruby Cotton Shaping Thong Back Bodysuit.

With other bodysuits, I find myself constantly adjusting and tucking extra fabric into whatever bottom I’m wearing to make sure things fit right and stay where they’re supposed to be. It’s not a graceful move by any means.. Instead of having to unceremoniously stick my hands down my pants, I’m going to stick to Yummie’s bodysuit, which actually fits . Its stretchy, smoothing panel in the front and two rows of snaps make sure it’s the right fit.

The secret slimming panel is a big part of just how well it fits. It cinches you in at the waist, but not in an uncomfortable corset kind of way. The panel is Yummie’s middle of the road compression level, so it’s comfortable all day. Just like their cami and bralette before, I can say that this will be an everyday staple from now on.

Bodysuits are a godsend, especially these days. They can be paired with shorts, jeans, or even dresses. It’s thick enough to be worn without a bra (if that’s your prerogative) and stretchy enough to not feel restricting, even with the control panel across your stomach. Once again, Yummie has figured out how to make shapewear look and feel like everyday wear.

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

