Thom Tillis Went Full Trump. Now He’s D.C.’s Most Vulnerable Republican

Republican Senator Thom Tillis is a loud voice in committee hearings, pushing the Obamagate conspiracy and reading aloud the dictionary definitions of “witch hunt” and “hoax.”

But that’s not what he talks about at home in North Carolina, running for re-election. His first television ad has him walking through a trailer park recalling his humble roots (the spot is titled “Humble”) and pledging to be a fighter for workers, protecting their jobs as the economy recovers.

His family moved around a lot, he was one of six children, and he worked his way through college. Good for him. But he’s been in Washington for six years, and whoever put the ad together probably didn’t notice Tillis is wearing a $110 Tommy Bahama polo shirt.