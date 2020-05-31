Those Clamoring to Reopen Aren’t All Crazy—Some Are Simply Starving

Across the United States, people are protesting lockdown orders. A new divide now offers Americans the opportunity to define themselves as pro-economy or pro-safety—and like all the social divides we have embraced in recent years, there is no room for nuance, no interest in understanding opposing views or finding middle ground.

Those who want to reopen the economy are branded “covidiots.” Some of them lament about fearmongering and government overreach, while others say they just want to go back to work.

My home of Kentucky is one of the states that has seen protests against the lockdown. On social media, some progressives bemoan the working class begging to go back to work, facing an uncertain risk to their health, as well as putting others in danger. These progressives complain that workers should be protesting for their rights, for rent freezes, anything but the “right” to work for the elite and powerful wealthy. We forget that the working class has always been required to put their bodies in harm’s way—and until now, for the most part, we have let them.