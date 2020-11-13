Thousands Are Dying, but Trump’s Busy Proving the Election Was Rigged

President-elect Biden can create the best coronavirus task force in the world and as long as Republicans don’t pressure Trump to concede, it will be all task and no force. Instead he’s convinced his party to give him a month or two to prove the lie to end all lies: that he actually won a rigged election.

Bad luck with that and stop wasting precious time we don’t have with COVID-19 roaring back. There are no well parts of the country to help sick parts with beds and equipment. All are in peril. Rural states are enduring brutal outbreaks with more than 100 cases per 100,000 people. There were 145,000 new cases Wednesday, and—more concerning—a record-breaking 65,000 hospitalizations. By Thanksgiving, conservatively, 250,000 people will have died.