U.S. Coronavirus Cases Top 400, Putting Thousands in Quarantine

The long reach of the new coronavirus in the U.S. could be seen Monday in the growing number of people moving into quarantine—from parishioners who shook hands with a priest, to thousands on a cruise ship, to senior aides of a top New York official.

With each new case that is diagnosed—and there are now more than 400—authorities are recommending everyone who came in close contact with that person while they were infectious isolate themselves to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Despite those precautions, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said Monday that the march of the virus across the country is inevitable—and the outbreak that has already infiltrated 34 states and Washington, D.C., won’t end this year.

“As the trajectory of the outbreak continues, many people in the U.S. at some time either this year or next will be exposed to this virus, and there’s a good chance many will become sick,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said in a teleconference.

The numbers bear that out. As of Monday morning, the CDC had identified 164 cases in the U.S. Shortly after noon, the tally was updated to 423, with 19 deaths.

Washington State and California previously had most of the cases, but New York’s number was up to 142 by Monday, a 35% single-day jump.

The newly diagnosed include Rick Cotton, the director of the Port Authority, the bi-state agency that controls the airports and other travel hubs. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that Cotton and some members of his senior team will now be under quarantine.

(Cuomo also said the state has created its own brand of hand sanitizer; prison inmates will be making 100,000 gallons per week of the floral-scented product and it will be provided to schools and public agencies as a hedge against price-gouging.)

In Washington, D.C., anyone who attended Christ Church Georgetown on Feb. 24 or between Feb. 28 and March 3—hundreds of people—has been asked to self-quarantine because a rector there was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Off the coast of California, workers in haz-mat suits were going door-to-door on the Grand Princess cruise ship to prepare passengers for disembarking once the vessel docks in Oakland. The 2,400 aboard will be sent to military installations for quarantining or to medical facilities if they are already sick.

The quarantines are meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, giving the government and the health-care industry more time to cope. But not everyone is taking them seriously.

A woman’s positive test in Missouri led to an entire school being shuttered after her father and daughter broke voluntary quarantine recommendations and went to a daddy-daughter dance. Officials said they will consider taking legal action if they do it again.

Other schools are taking measures to avoid spreading the virus or just to calm jangled nerves. Columbia University canceled classes for two days because a single person on campus had been exposed; Princeton University said all lectures and seminars will be held via teleconference to reduce crowds; Rice University scrapped all in-person classes for a week, despite no report of exposure.

Globally, more than 110,000 people have been infected with the bug, which originated in Wuhan, China, and the fallout continues to be dramatic.

In Italy, riots broke out in dozens of jails and prisons after visitation rights were curtailed for health reasons. Six inmates were killed and others escapes, guards were taken hostages, and fires were set.

Olympic organizers announced that Thursday’s torch-lighting ceremony will be held without spectators for the first time in decades. Saudia Arabia, meanwhile, is barring flights from more countries, adding Germany, France, and Oman to Italy, Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Kuwait.