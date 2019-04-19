Three Elite Mountain Climbers Presumed Dead in Canadian Rockies Avalanche

Jess Roskelley, 36, of Spokane, WA, David Lama, 28, and Hansjörg Auer, 35, both of Austria, are believed to have perished when they were struck by an avalanche in a remote area of the Canadian Rockies, according to the Washington Post. The three are described as the world’s “most venerated alpine climbers.” They were scaling Howse Peak, which is described by Parks Canada as “a remote and an exceptionally difficult objective, with mixed rock and ice routes requiring advanced alpine mountaineering skills” when an avalanche struck. “Based on the assessment of the scene, all three members of the party are presumed to be deceased,” Parks Canada said in a statement late Thursday.