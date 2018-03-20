Two Students Injured in Maryland Shooting Days After Walkout to Protest Gun Violence

A student shot two classmates at Great Mills High School in Maryland on Tuesday morning. The gunman, who is dead, reportedly “pulled a gun out and shot” a female student and a male student, NBC4 reported. St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron also said the shooter exchanged gunfire with a school resource officer. At a morning press conference, Cameron announced the shooter was dead, and the two students are in critical condition. The officer was not injured. Cameron could not say if the resource officer hit the shooter. ABC7 obtained audio of a call about the injured students, which said two of the injured were “priority one” patients with “head injuries.” A “priority two” patient had “a leg injury,” according to the audio. In a statement, the school district said that “the event is contained.” The identities of the injured were not released by authorities, nor any information about the shooter or their intentions. The school has since been put on lockdown and students are being evacuated from the campus, according to The Baltimore Sun. Great Mills has about 1,600 students and is 90 miles outside the city of Baltimore.