Three Nuns Left to Handle Nearly 100 Seniors Presumed to Have Coronavirus in NJ Care Home

Nearly 100 residents of a nursing home in New Jersey are presumed to have the novel coronavirus after 24 residents tested positive and many others started exhibiting symptoms.

All 94 residents of the St. Joseph’s Senior Home in Woodbridge were being transported by bus with the help of workers wearing full-body protective gear to a OneCare home roughly 30 miles away on Wednesday morning, NBC New York reported.

New Jersey health officials said that many of the residents and roughly a dozen staff members began experiencing flu-like symptoms, leaving only three nuns to care for all of the senior home’s residents.

“This may result unfortunately and ultimately with the closure of that facility, a facility that has cared for the most vulnerable population in Woodbridge and the surrounding area for decades,” said New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.

“With the employees ill and now quarantined, and the inability to get the adequate staff to give the residents the care they deserve...that’s why I said the ultimate result may be closure,” she added.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday confirmed the state’s biggest spike in cases over a 24-hour period with 800 new cases, bringing the total to almost 3,700. The death toll from the virus in New Jersey stood at 44 on Wednesday.

“I want to give a shout out particularly to Care One,” Murphy said on Tuesday. “This started to unfold on Friday night and it was a battle over the whole weekend,” he added, referencing the virus-stricken senior home.