Three People Found Impaled on Crossbow Arrows in Quiet Bavarian B&B

A chambermaid cleaning rooms in a Bavarian bed & breakfast in the southern German city of Passau found three dead people impaled on long arrows in one of the rooms on Saturday around noon.

She made the grim discovery after the guests, a 54-year old man and two women, aged 30 and 33, had not booked for breakfast or left the hotel for the day. Two crossbows were found in the room, according to DW, which also reported that none of the other guests had reported hearing any noise the night before.

It was not immediately known how the trio knew each other, but it was reported by the German press that they were not assumed to be in the same immediate family. The group arrived Friday night and booked a room for three days, according to the Passauer Neue Presse.

Autopsies have been ordered to determine the time and cause of death. The guesthouse reopened for business on Saturday night but the room in which the deceased were found was sealed until further notice.