There is no need, if you are a Trump supporter, to respond to this. Jog on. Your gaslighting and lies are better spread elsewhere. Whatever you claim about a day of clouds and rain (“It’s so sunny”) is usually the opposite of truth; whatever insult you level, baselessly, about a political opponent is only ever true of President Trump or his allies. Up is down, round is square, and the most homophobic and transphobic president of modern times is really a gay savior.

His daughter Tiffany Trump addressed a “TrumpPride” event (this one at the weekend in Florida), claiming this steaming bag of falsehood to be true. I say address, but really “ramble pathetically” is more accurate.

It is almost sad watching Tiffany Trump doing this. For approval? To finally get a seat at the grift family table after years of being cast aside? Her desperation for whatever she wants is wincingly obvious, and her own tragic business. But Trump and his administration have done so much damage to LGBTQ people, and will likely do more in a second term, that this weird performance is not just sad and personal. Tiffany Trump is now an active accomplice in hurting LGBTQ people and their civil rights, and should be judged as such.