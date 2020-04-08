‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic Is Far More Evil Than You Think

Like 99 percent of the world’s population, I’ve spent days on lockdown watching Netflix’s insane Tiger King docuseries, marveling at its lineup of misfits and criminals and wondering how any of it is even real.

Unlike many, though, I know almost everybody involved. Last year I spent several weeks on the road between Oklahoma and Texas, meeting dozens of folks whose lives were, and still are, affected by Joe Exotic’s reign of terror at the GW Zoo. And while Tiger King might be the most meme-worthy show of all time, it isn’t quite the whole story. The truth is far darker—and Joe Exotic is hardly the hero so many of us are pining for in this time of crisis. Here are some key facts you didn’t see on TV.

Joe Exotic’s Founding Myth Is Just That