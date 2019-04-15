‘Tiger Woods is Never Gonna Win Another Major’: The Experts Who Got It All Wrong

We’re almost sympathetic to the many, many sports mavens who predicted Tiger Woods’ career was over. After all, before he claimed Masters gold in Augusta on Sunday, he’d gone 11 years without a major title. Furthermore, the sports-media status quo demands hot takes and privileges, somehow, those who are the most wrong, the most often.

We can still hold a few of them accountable, though. Here, then, is a brief collection of people paid to talk on television claiming that what happened Sunday at the Masters would never come to pass.

It’s comforting, in a way, to find Fox Business Network's Stuart Varney—who consistently delivers wrongheaded punditry with a unwavering self-assurance—to also be so adamant about Tiger’s inability to win another major. He is, in so many ways, the Stephen A. Smith of conservative media.