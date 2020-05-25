The Interesting Things That People Are Buying Because of TikTok

Ah, TikTok. I avoided it for a while, but quarantine has got us all making rash decisions, like tie-dying perfectly good sheets, learning a new language, or cutting their own bangs. It’s an easy thing to get hooked on, once the algorithm actually figures it out for you. And while I can now pick and choose what I watch, popular videos still get into my feed regularly. Those videos include #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt, a collection of videos of people reviewing products that other users recommended. It’s like if Scouted were run by teens and understood youth culture. Here, you’ll find random beauty products, cleaning items, articles of clothing, and more. I’ve rounded up a handful that can be extremely useful for people over the age of 20.

Magic Platinum Shaving Powder This shave powder mixes into a paste (though it can get a bit messy) and will remove hair with ease in about 10 minutes. Just lather it on, wait it out, and wipe away. If you can’t get waxed, this is the next best thing. Buy on Amazon $ 22 Free Shipping

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution This is one of my favorite masks and I’m happy to see the youths have found it. It’s a chemical exfoliator, which means instead of using physical grit which can damage the skin, it uses a combo of an AHA and BHA to remove dead skin. Yes, it looks like blood. No, it’s isn’t made of blood. Buy on Sephora $ 7

National Geographic Hobby Tumbler A rock tumbler is a great way to engage your kids (or fellow adults) without having to go anywhere. Send them outside to gather some cool looking rocks, toss them in this tumbler with water and the included grit, and turn thousands of years of natural erosion into a few hours of tumbling and you’ll end up with beautiful, smooth rocks. Buy on Target $ 70

ChomChom Roller Dog Hair Remover This isn’t your typical lint roller. The ChomChom roller can be used and reused with no sticky paper. Just roll it onto your hairy items and empty the chamber when it’s full. You’ll be amazed at how much hair this little thing picks up. Buy on Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping

Bissell Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner Did I ever think I would spend time watching people vacuum things on the internet? No, but here we are. The Bissel SpotClean Pro is a powerful mini-vac that will suck up and scrub even the most stubborn of spots. Buy on Amazon $ 110 Free Shipping

C7skates Premium Quad Roller Skate Roller skating is a really great solo workout so it’s no surprise that it’s taken TikTok by storm, especially for teens obsessed with “vintage” things. These retro-inspired skates are comfortable, durable, and actually look pretty great. Buy on UrbanOutfitters $ 139

