Tile Tracker Sets Are On Sale for Up to $30 Off at Best Buy

One of the best things I got last year was a Tile tracker. If you’re not familiar, the Tile is a Bluetooth locator for everything from your keys to your phone to your wallet. I would constantly leave my phone somewhere in my apartment and my Tile saved me many, many headaches. If you’re struggling to keep track of your things, too, this one-day deal on a Tile 4-Pack of Mates or a Mate and Slim Combo from Best Buy may help you get back lost time otherwise spent searching through couch cushions and under beds.

This deal, a four-pack of either the original Tile Mate or a four-pack of the Mate and the uber-skinny Slim, for just $39.99 each (up to a 43% discount), is great for anyone that wants to keep tabs on the multitude of small things they use on a regular basis. The Mate is great to hang on keychains, off of luggage, or attached to reusable water bottles while the Slim is easily slipped into wallets or purses and won’t add too much bulk.

Alexa and Google Assistant are both built-in and the Tile tracker’s app can help locate basically anything. Lost phone? You can click the tracker itself and it’ll make your phone ring, even if it’s on silent or vibrate. Plus, with their newly added replaceable battery, you’ll get up to a year of usage without having to do much work to get it going again.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.