Tile’s Newest Offerings Include Trackers You Can Attach to Practically Anything

Tile makes some of the best Bluetooth trackers on the market. I’ve been using a Tile Pro for over a year now and have used it at least once a week to find my phone when I can’t find it in my apartment. Tiles can also be lifesavers for lost luggage or misplaced keys, and with the new slew of launches, Tile is making sure you can keep track of everything you own.

The brand new Tile Sticker is a waterproof, adhesive-backed tile that can be placed on practically anything. The Sticker comes with a three-year battery life and a 150-foot range. Attach it to a TV remote control, a camera, or even a water bottle. The brand also partnered with 3M to make an adhesive that won’t mess up whatever surface you put the Sticker on.

In addition to the Sticker, the brand re-launched the Slim to fit better into everyday life. Now the size and shape of a credit card, the Slim is perfect for luggage tags, wallets, and more. It’s got a three-year battery life and a 200-foot range. Just slip it into anything you want to stay on top of and enjoy some peace of mind. Updates were also made to the Tile Pro, now with a Bluetooth range of up to 400 feet. | Get it on Amazon >

