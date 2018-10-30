Time-Saving Ways To Take Care of Your Skin

In a world in which 10-step Korean skin care routines is a normal thing that many working people do, there's always room for some time-saving scheming.

It's not like I try to be lazy with my skin care, but sometimes I just want to get into bed as soon as possible or out the door without thinking about how long I've had a mask on my face or whether my clothing will stick to my body lotion. In the last few months, not only have I streamlined my skin care routine in terms of what products I put on my face every day, I've also found a few things that are made to save time, and therefore further my lazy skin care mission.

Foreo UFO

The Foreo UFO is to face masking as single-serving coffee makers are to mornings: efficient without sacrificing potency. This little tool gives you 15-20 minutes worth of efficacy in just 90 seconds, with a deck of masks ready for any skin care issue.

In-Shower Body Lotion

At first I was against this stuff, as I hated waiting in a shower for any part of my body to absorb anything (to hell with hair masks) but I've finally come around. Without having the awkward dry down time, this lotion from Nivea gives me soft skin that smells fresh and is never greasy, all while I'm still in the warm embrace of my morning shower. It's the ultimate win-win.

Overnight Masks

The best part about overnight masks are the fact that you don't have to wash them off until you wake up in the morning, when you're (hopefully) washing your face. This overnight lip mask from Kiehl's is my new go-to for when my lips look like the Salt Flats. I was at first a diehard for the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, but the coconut oil and wild mango butter are much more luxurious in my opinion.

I also love the fresh Black Tea Firming Overnight Mask. Fresh's original Black Tea Instant Perfecting Mask is like photoshop for your face and this version is no different. It's a lightweight, whipped cream that doesn't feel tacky or heavy.

Dr. Jart Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment

This cream was sold out the first time I tried to buy it, so I opted for the Camo Drops. While I did enjoy them, I finally got the chance to pick the cream up and I am so much happier. Dr. Jart Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment works as a primer, a color corrector, and an SPF, all in one step. Plus you barely need any to cover any red or irritated areas on your face, which will also help any other makeup not awkwardly cling to dry spots.

