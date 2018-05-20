Tina Fey’s Sarah Palin Returns to SNL to Lead Anti-Trump Anthem ‘What I Did for Trump’

Tina Fey may be “relieved” that she doesn’t work on Saturday Night Live right now, but on Saturday Night, the sketchy comedy-show’s longtime head writer hosted its 43rd season finale.

And you knew she was gonna bring back her Sarah Palin impression.

Following a star-studded cold open—a Sopranos finale parody that saw Robert De Niro’s Robert Mueller confront Alec Baldwin’s President Trump, Ben Stiller’s Michael Cohen and Kate McKinnon’s Rudy Giuliani in a New Jersey restaurant—and a fun little Morning Joe bit featuring Fey as Russian lawyer/spy Natalia Veselnitskaya, the former vice presidential candidate made her triumphant return to Studio 8H (in the form of Fey, of course).

“Here’s a refresher: I was the first female on a Republican presidential ticket and now I get paid to tweet for Bass Pro Shops,” Fey’s Palin said from the Trump Oval Office. “Take it from me, politics is a wild ride: one minute you’re on top, and then you’re gone in the blink of a Scaramucci. Well, I have a message for all the people in the Trump White House: enjoy your moment, who knows how long it’ll last.”

She then launched into a rendition of “What I Did for Love” from A Chorus Line—only with the lyrics tweaked to poke fun at team Trump.

Fey’s Palin was soon joined by a host of others in the Trump administration, including Aidy Bryant’s Sarah Huckabee Sanders, singing, “Kiss White House goodbye, and point me towards Fox News. I did what he said to do and I might regret what I did for Trump, what I fibbed for Trump.”

There was more. John Goodman’s Rex Tillerson, Kate McKinnon’s Kellyanne Conway, Leslie Jones’ Omarosa, Fred Armisen’s Michael Wolff, and Cecily Strong’s Stormy Daniels all joined in on the singing fun.

“I would work for Trump!” exclaimed Palin at one point.

You know she would.