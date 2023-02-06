This Spot-Erasing Carpet Cleaner Is a Must for Pet (and Child) Owners

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I have nine pets (four cats and five dogs), and I also have carpet in my bedroom and office, which, at some point, my pets have mistaken for their own private bathroom. Even without a veritable zoo in your home, the normal dirt, soot, and dust that become trapped in the fibers of your carpets (or rugs!) create a breeding ground for odors—especially true if it’s been peed on. I’ve learned that carpet is like a sponge, and these odors penetrate deeply and quickly from the outermost carpet layer to the padding that sits above the bare floor. This means that it is very difficult to get to the root cause of lingering odors and that a simple spray and vacuum job will definitely not get the job done.

Before having guests over, my husband and I usually rent the heavy-duty, professional-grade Rug Doctor to give our carpets a deep clean. The Rug Doctor is undoubtedly a great remedy and gives near-professional results, but it’s a hassle to rent and lug back and forth and costs about $60-$70 (with fees) for just a single day’s use. Once we finally acknowledged that we’d be living with carpets for at least another year, we decided it was time to invest in something to use regularly and skip the routine of racing to use the machine as much as possible before it was due to be returned.

The Carpet One Spot Smart Cordless Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner is a compact, portable, and cordless multi-surface cleaner engineered to tackle tough stains and areas of concern. The cleaner is equipped with Tineco’s iLoop technology, a smart sensor that can detect a spot (indicated by a red light) and notify you with a blue light when the spot has been cleared. No more touching the stain to test dampness or posing to see the spot from as many angles as possible to see if it's still there. . Other premium features include a motorized brush which essentially does all the scrubbing for you, and a self-cleaning function to clean the brush and hose after each use.

It’s designed with three different modes for customizable carpet cleaning, including Auto Mode (which will automatically adjust the water level speed and suction power using the smart sensor), Spot Mode (just set the brush down and let it go to work), and Suction Mode (for dry suction only without use of water/solution). While the Carpet One Spot Smart Cordless Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner is truly made to be a spot cleaner, I was able to effectively clean two entire rooms throughout, thanks to the cordless design, in under an hour. It does require a bit more lift on your end, but it’s doable. It’s also incredible for cleaning the interior of your car too, where, again, the cord-free functionality is a game-changer! If you are a pet owner, a parent, a clumsy wine drinker, a chocolate lover, or a stain-maker of any sort, I cannot recommend Tineco’s Carpet One Smart Cleaner enough.

