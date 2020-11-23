My Favorite Stick Vacuum Is Down $50 for Black Friday

I know we all want to live in the future of the Jetson’s, but that’s simply not the one we live in. We can’t go around commanding robots to do things for us—well maybe some people can, but I’m not there yet. I like technology to be simple and easy to use, which might be why I love this vacuum so much. Not only is it wireless, it’s able to light up dust you might’ve missed. It knows where to apply more suction power and where to suck up a little less. It gets the job done, without too many bells and whistles that get in the way. And for that, I’m thankful.

Pure ONE S11 Tineco Stick Vacuum Down From $350 Buy at Amazon $ 297 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.