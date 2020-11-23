My Favorite Stick Vacuum Is Down $50 for Black Friday

Tineco’s Pure ONE S11 is smart enough to get the job done, but not so smart it’s annoying.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

I know we all want to live in the future of the Jetson’s, but that’s simply not the one we live in. We can’t go around commanding robots to do things for us—well maybe some people can, but I’m not there yet. I like technology to be simple and easy to use, which might be why I love this vacuum so much. Not only is it wireless, it’s able to light up dust you might’ve missed. It knows where to apply more suction power and where to suck up a little less. It gets the job done, without too many bells and whistles that get in the way. And for that, I’m thankful.

