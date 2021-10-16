The Tineco Smart Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner Is the Perfect Gift for the Clean Freak in Your Life

If you’re anything like us, you’re obsessive about finding the perfect gift. A Scouted Gift Pick is our stamp of approval for certified winners in the gifting department. You may not even need to get a gift receipt.

What It Is: A smart vacuum that won’t do half the job, the Tineco Floor One S5 Smart Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner is a fast-moving, easy-to-maneuver tool that demolishes whatever mess it encounters, whether that’s a milk spill or dirt sprawled across hardwood floors. Without users having to adjust the settings, the LED screen vacuum automatically adjusts its own suction power, roller speed, and water flow to efficiently clean up. The large water tanks and the cordless feature, which allows for over 30 minutes of non-stop cleaning, make this a futuristic vacuum-mop a modern-day necessity.

Who To Gift It To: Do you know someone who truly enjoys the art of cleaning, geeks out at tech-savvy tools, and doesn’t want to let a Roomba have all the fun? Well, that clean freak has met their newest accessory in the Tineco Floor One S5 Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner. They’ll be dancing in the living room, à‎ la Mrs. Doubtfire-style, with this tool.

Tineco Smart Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner Buy at Amazon $ 499

