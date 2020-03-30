Your Freezer Is Important at a Time Like This. Make the Most Out of It With these Helpful Tips

I have spent more time in my freezer these days, shuffling through bags of frozen cauliflower rice and chicken thighs, as I’m cooking dinner almost every night. The freezer can be a daunting tundra of freezer burnt leftovers and old, plastic quart containers. But fear not, there are ways to make your freezer just as functional and important as your fridge. From organization to easy access, we’ve rounded up a few things to make your freezer a valuable storage option for all of your cooking endeavors.

FOR SOUPS AND STOCKS

Souper Cubes Extra-Large Silicone Freezing Tray with Lid It’s a great time to try your hand at making a soup or stock that can easily be reheated. Storing it in the freezer is made even easier with this ice cube-tray-like system. Simply pour the liquid to the desired portion and set it in the freezer. Then, when you want to actually eat or use it, defrost it like you normally would. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping

FOR ORGANIZATION

BINO Stackable Plastic Organizer Storage Bins Stackable bins should be a norm in your fridge by now, but what about the freezer? These are great for organizing bags of frozen veggies, meats, or what-have-you. They stack on each other for even more organization and will keep all of your things in view so you don’t forget what you have inside. Buy on Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping

FOR KEEPING AN EYE ON THINGS

Magnetic Dry Erase White Board There have been so many times that I’ve forgotten what’s in my freezer. If you’re stocking it full of more things than usual these days, you should pick up one of these magnetic lists that you can put right onto your freezer. Put the item, the date, and any notes like how hot the oven needs to be or how long it needs to go in the microwave. Buy on Amazon $ 19 Free Shipping

FOR LEFTOVERS

Stasher 100% Silicone Reusable Food Bag Buying plastic freezer bags is a waste. Stasher bags provide protection in your freezer with heavy-duty, food-safe silicone. Plus, you can prepare an entire meal, throw it in the freezer bag, and then pop the whole thing in the oven or microwave. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping

FOR ICE

Silicone Ice Cube Molds with Lid One thing I didn’t think about was how much ice I go through on a regular basis. Grabbing one of these silicone trays provides you with 37 cubes at once, so you won’t have to refill it every time you make two drinks. Buy on Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping

