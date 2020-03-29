An Astronaut, a Submariner, and a South Pole Scientist Tell Us How They Handled Isolation

Six weeks after the first American died of the coronavirus, around two-thirds of the U.S. population is on lockdown. Twenty-six states have ordered people to shelter in place, as have at least 74 counties and 14 cities in states that don’t have stay-at-home orders in effect.

That’s 223 million Americans who are sitting at home. Some of us might have family, roommates or pets. But compared to how we lived before the pandemic, tens of millions of us are pretty isolated.

And while necessary to help “flatten the curve” in new infections, the isolation can have mental and emotional effects in people—and wider effects in society—that can be dangerous.