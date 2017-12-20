T.J. Miller and ‘Kong’ Director Accused of Harassment by Porn Star Dana DeArmond

An adult film actress has come forward with an accusation against the actor and comedian T.J. Miller, who starred in the HBO series Silicon Valley.

Dana DeArmond, a porn star who has also appeared in several mainstream movies, tweeted on Tuesday: “I was harassed by both Tj Miller and the director Jordan Vogt-Roberts shooting for Comedy Central’s Mash Up. I’ve been saying Tj was an asshole for years. So there you go.”

Though she did not elaborate on the alleged harassment she suffered from Miller, DeArmond offered some further details concerning Vogt-Roberts, who helmed the recent blockbuster film Kong: Skull Island as well as Mash Up, a 2011 half-hour comedy series hosted by Miller.

“I wonder if Jordan Vogt-Roberts was a creep to anyone else. After wrapping mash up he invited me for drinks. I thought he was polite when he walked me to my car. He leaned in for a kiss. I said ‘no thank you’ he replied ‘don’t make this weird’ and kissed me anyway,” she tweeted.

The allegations by DeArmond came after The Daily Beast reported that an anonymous woman claimed Miller hit and sexually assaulted her while in college.

“He just tried a lot of things without asking me, and at no point asked me if I was all right,” the woman told The Daily Beast. “He choke[d] me, and I kept staring at his face hoping he would see that I was afraid and [that he] would stop… I couldn’t say anything.”

In a statement to The Daily Beast, Miller accused the alleged victim of acting out of spite after his relationship with his now-wife first became public, and “using the current climate to bandwagon.”

The Daily Beast’s Asawin Suebsaeng corroborated details of the alleged victim’s story with five college contemporaries who later testified in student court about hearing the sound of violent thuds or seeing bruises on the woman.

The woman told Suebsaeng that as they were “fooling around” at her place, Miller began “shaking me violently” and punched her in the mouth during sex.

She said that she woke up the following morning with a fractured tooth and a bloodied lip. When she asked Miller about it that morning, he claimed, according to her, that she had simply fallen down drunkenly the past evening.

She said she was unsettled by the incident, but continued to see Miller.

Comedy Central said Tuesday that the network has canceled Miller’s original series The Gorburger Show after just one season.

Get The Beast In Your Inbox! Daily Digest Start and finish your day with the top stories from The Daily Beast. Cheat Sheet A speedy, smart summary of all the news you need to know (and nothing you don't). By clicking “Subscribe,” you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Subscribe Thank You! You are now subscribed to the Daily Digest and Cheat Sheet. We will not share your email with anyone for any reason.

A rep for the network, however, claimed to The Hollywood Reporter that the cancellation decision came before the claims, which Miller vehemently denied.