TMZ: NASCAR CEO Brian France Arrested for DUI, Oxycodone Possession

NASCAR CEO and Chairman Brian France was reportedly arrested for driving under the influence Sunday evening, and was also allegedly in possession of oxycodone, according to a Monday report from TMZ. France was reportedly pulled over after speeding through a stop sign in an exclusive Hamptons community around 7:30 p.m. TMZ adds that France’s blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit, and that he spent the night in jail “name-dropping” his high-profile connections, including President Donald Trump. France and his family, TMZ adds, are “racing royalty”: France’s grandfather, Bill France, founded NASCAR in 1948, and Brian France has been CEO since 2003. France has not yet commented on TMZ’s report.