To Beat Trump, Fight for Rural and Small-Town Voters

Now that Larry Kudlow has assured us that he sees no sign of a coming recession, we can be surer than ever that one is probably on the way.

One is tempted to cheer this development, but come on. We can’t be cheering for people to lose their jobs (some of which, by the way, would undoubtedly happen in the already wobbly realm of political journalism).

But we can still allow ourselves the pleasure of contemplating the likely political impact of a recession. Getting Donald Trump out of office after one term is, obviously, a matter of the greatest urgency. As of now, Trump’s approval numbers are about where they’ve always been: around 42 percent approve, and 53 percent disapprove. The general consensus as I understand things is that Trump’s hard-core base is maybe 33 or 34 percent, meaning he gets the approval of 8 or 9 percent who aren’t MAGA-heads but are happy with the economy.