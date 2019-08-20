TIME TO JUMP IN

To Make the GOP Great Again, a Republican Needs to Challenge Trump

Joe Walsh, the former Tea Party congressman, says someone needs to make the moral case against Trump. He’s right. So, Joe—why not you?

Matt Lewis

Senior Columnist

opinion



If you’re going to launch a new product, September is the time to roll it out. This is perhaps why—here in the final throes of summer—we’re hearing renewed rumblings about a Republican primary against Trump.

Consider the trend: In the last few days, former South Carolina Governor and congressman Mark Sanford reiterated his interest in exploring such a challenge; and it was reported that prominent trouble-stirrer and Never Trumper Bill Kristol has spoken to Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci “about trying to find another presidential candidate to replace Trump on the top of the GOP ticket next year.”

What is more, former Rep. Joe Walsh (a Tea Party conservative) penned a New York Times op-ed titled, “Trump Needs a Primary Challenge.”