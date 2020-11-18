To ‘Move the Country Forward,’ Biden Can’t Move On From Trump. He’ll Need to Hold His Predecessor to Account.

If there’s been a day in his adult life that Donald Trump didn’t break the law, it was because he forgot or was too busy watching porn. To him, the law is something for other people to follow and for him to pervert and subvert with delays and motions and countersuits and people who’ll lie to cover up his lies. In a just world, he belonged in a prison cell decades ago.

There’s nothing I’d love more than to see the whole family get sent up the river. Ivanka included. True, we do not live in a country that has made it a habit of sending pretty, rich blond women to prison, but if ever an exception might be made, it’s here.

So it’s a pretty serious bummer to see Joe Biden’s aides leaking out through NBC News that he wants to move on and “move the country forward.” I know, we all know. It’s not in his nature. Just like it wasn’t in Barack Obama’s nature to see Bush administration officials prosecuted for torture or bankers prosecuted for driving the entire world to the edge of the financial abyss.