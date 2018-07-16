To Secure a Management Position, Learn To Manage A Team With This Simple Strategy

Every job requires a different set of skills, but no matter what your industry, you need to know how to manage a team if you want to be promoted up the corporate ladder. That's why so many people in disciplines from software development to marketing turn to Scrum, a standardized methodology that produces efficient, high-quality outcomes.

Becoming a Scrum Master not only shows employers that you take your career seriously – it also prepares you to drive team performance and improve communication throughout the life of a project.

Scrum courses usually cost upwards of a thousand dollars, which is why we've compiled essential Scrum lessons into the Complete Learn To Scrum Bundle. Daily Beast readers can get the entire bundle of classes for just $39 now.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.